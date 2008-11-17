“NCAA Basketball 2009” In Stores Today!

Regardless of how you may feel about NBA Live 2009, the EA Sports college counterpart is in stores to much hype and celebration today!

You may have been impressed by 2K9 or Live 2009, but nothing captures the intensity and raw emotion of basketball like EA Sports latest – NCAA Basketball 2009. Delivering a college basketball experience unlike others NCAA Basketball 2009 features stars-turned-pro like Kevin Love of the Minnesota Timberwolves delivering his signature in-the-paint style for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

Dream match-ups are a reality as this game allows you to replay classic games in college basketball history in the “Classic Tournament of Legends.” 64 of the greatest college teams from every era are placed into an ultimate bracket and to determine who takes on the crown… is all up to you.

NCAA Basketball 2009 is in stores now or you can head over to GameStop.com and order a copy!

