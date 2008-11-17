Obama’s A Rating Boost For CBS

Longstanding CBS newsmag 60 Minutes drew its largest audience in more than nine years for its multi-part interview with President-elect Barack Obama.

The estimates from Nielsen are subject to revision on Tuesday, due to time-zone differences, but as they stand – 60 Minutes averaged a huge 6.4 rating/16 share in adults 18-49 and 24.5 million viewers overall.

The last time the newsmag show topped 24 million viewers was before the Bush Administration in January 1999.

Is Obama the best thing on television? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

