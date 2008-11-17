Michael Jackson Sued In U.K. Court

Something has to be in the water over there in the United Kingdom. The paps try and get Yeezy to Princess Diana himself and the man known as the King of Pop gets popped – in his own right – with another legal issue to the tune of $7-million dollars.

The son of an Arab monarch took the musical royal to court on Monday (November 17th), charging that Michael Jackson took an advance on an album and an autobiography that he never produced. Lawyers for Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain says that the money was given to Jackson as an advance, meanwhile, the former Billboard chart-toppers claims that the money was a gift.

In a battle of who’s to blaim/believe, Jackson and Al Khalifa were not at London’s Royal Courts of Justice as the trial opened. Jackson’s lawyers are seeking permission to have him testify by videolink via the United States.

Khalifa’s lawyer states that he wanted to work with Michael Jackson on rebuilding his career and to that end, the sheikh spent millions on Jackson’s legal fees, moving him to Bahrain and supporting the singer/dancer, his family and entourage.

Although Al Khalifa acknowledged that some items were indeed gifts to Jackson, he states that most of what he’s received was part of a business deal.

Thanki acknowledged that Al Khalifa gave some gifts to Jackson but said that most of what Jackson received was part of a business deal. The Motown musical giant watched his finances fall apart after his 2003 arrest over allegations of child molestation. He was cleared of all charges by a jury of his peers.

Most recently, Jackson was forced to give up the deed on his Neverland Ranch – a 2,500 acre, miniature amusement park in California named for the mythical land of Peter Pan.

With Jackson facing legal charges – will an album from him help or hurt his career? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

