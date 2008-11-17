New Bond Flick Gives Box Office Some “Solace”

The suits in Hollywood let out a collective sigh of relaxation as moviegoers set aside worries about the economy, in this age of Obama, to hand over $70.4-million dollars opening gross for Sony/MGM’s Quantum of Solace.

This is the biggest opening ever for a James Bond title and a major victory for a film franchise nearly a half-century old. The previous record-holder for a Bond flick was the $47.1-million dollar take for Die Another Day. But Marc Forster’s Solace played in 3,451 runs and opened 74% higher than the 2006 critically acclaimed Casino Royale.

Both films gave Bond a new look and feel and gave Daniel Craig a major platform to jump into the spotlight from. Competing studios applauded the Quantum of Solace performance as a sign that the box office is withstanding the current economic crisis.

The International Box Office total for Solace is estimated at $251.6 million for a worldwide total of $322. Craig’s second outing as Bond has signaled money in the bank.

