Dominican Slugger Wins NL MVP Award

Dominican slugger Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals won his second Major League Baseball National League Most Valuable Player award on Monday.

Pujols, 28, also won the award in 2005 and became the 11th player to claim multiple MVP honors, joining such legends as Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Johnny Bench and Stan Musial.

The first baseman received 18 first-place votes from a US media panel for 369 total points to 12 first-place votes and 308 total points for runner-up Ryan Howard of the World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Pujols struggled with an injured elbow that needed surgery after the season but batted .357 with 37 home runs and drove in 116 runs, helping the Cardinals to fourth in the NL Central division with an 86-76 record.

Philadelphia first baseman Howard edged Pujols to win the 2006 award.

