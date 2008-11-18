Is This The Return Of Justin Timberlake?

After traveling the world and trying to keep Maddonna’s career afloat, the 27-year-old singer/songwriter took a much needed vacay after FutureSex/LoveSounds hit to the tune of two Grammys. But now, it seems the former N’Sync frontman is back… with a vengeance.

With a busy schedule ahead of him, Justin has found time to be apart of a much-talked about remix to T-Pain’s “Can’t Believe It” and Rihanna newest single from her 2x’s Platinum album Good Girl Gone Bad entitled “Rehab.” Making its debut last night on MTV, the video co-starred Mr. SexyBack being the fix for the Barbados singer’s addiction.

The buzzworthy star has more in store as he sets up hype as Carlton Garrett in Michael Meredith’s dramedy The Open Road. No word yet on if a new album is in store.

Does R&B have something to worry about now that Justin’s gearing up to make his return? Speak on it!

