Vanity Fair Celebrates 50 Years Of Motown

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Motown Records’ legacy and impact on the music industry. To celebrate, Vanity Fair magazine has a commemorative issue chocked full of goodies and little known facts about Hitsville, U.S.A.

Inside the mag, an oral history and portfolio presenting stories and images both famous and infamous alike, are told with startling detail by the people who were there. Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Jr., Lionel Richie, Martha Reeves, Otis Williams – the lone surviving original member of The Temptations and Suzanne de Passe separate fact from fiction in this must-read issue of Vanity Fair.

Topics such as The Jackson Five and Michael Jackson are talked about, as well as, the inaccuracies of Dreamgirls, what inspired Gordy to create Motown and how their music impacted the world.

The issue of Vanity Fair is in stores nationwide now. Do you think Dreamgirls got under Berry Gordy’s skin? Speak on it!

Also On The Urban Daily: