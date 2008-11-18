Prince Tribute Band Plays Letterman

A Prince tribute act by the name of Purple Reign have become the first cover band to play live, fresh from the boob tube, on none other than David Letterman’s late night talk show.

Last night (November 17th), the ultimate fanboys followed in the musical footsteps of the Foo Fighters and Amy Winehouse, whom also appeared on the show.

The tribute band performed a version of Prince’s 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy” – a tune that you can check out below:

