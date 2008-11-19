Nat’l Geographic Gets Into The Video Game Business

With video games more than aptly becoming a part of our daily relaxation, National Geographic is wading into the video game biz by lauching their own full-fledged games division.

National Geographic Games will operate within their extended platforms group, headed up by senior VP, Paul Levine. The unit will publish and develop games across all the major platforms – Playstation 3, Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360, as well as hand-held portables like PSP and the Nintendo DS and online and mobile platforms.

The announcement of the new group coincides with the release of National Geographic Panda – a virtual pet simulation game developed and published by Namco Bandai.

