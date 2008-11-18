Sacha Cohen’s Bruno Crashes NBC’s “Medium”

Even Miss Cleo couldn’t even spot the scam when an actor disrupted a scene for Medium involving a bewildered Patricia Arquette, who stars as a psychic on the NBC’s drama.

Previously: ‘Borat’ Sneaks Onto A Space Station

The make-believe psychic was startled by the unruly visitor, who was then ejected by security, but eventually the truth was made evident. The outburst was courtesy of chameleonic comic prankster, Sacha Baron Cohen, in his identity as the outrageous fashion reporter Bruno.

Although it was unclear how Cohen gained entry to the set, and whether he was secretly filming his performance for his own use, Entertainment Weekly’s website says that he has been shooting other “crash” footage for his new film – a follow-up to his hit comedy Borat.

Also On The Urban Daily: