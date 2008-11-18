“The Nutty Professor” Sequel Seeking Writers

The minds behind the Universal/Imagine Entertainment flick The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps are in the early stages of developing a third installment of the remake of 1963’s Jerry Lewis comedy. An open call is out for writers for their take, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s been eight years since the last movie came out and executives are interested in a new version that would follow that film. The Klumps focused on Sherman Klump, a portly, gentle scientist played by Eddie Murphy who turns obnoxious after trying one of his own cures.

The sequel expanded to include more of Klump’s family members – also played by Murphy – where eternal youth was the plot that drove the film. The franchise has proved profitable and a third installment could prove attractive for Universal, which like other studios has been relying increasingly on established brands.

As of yet, Murphy is not attached to the new flick, as his involvement would be contingent on the writer, director and other elements. Murphy’s comic versatility was seen as the key to the success of the first two Nutty films and it seems unlikely that a third installment could go forward without him. No production date has been set, yet.

What do you think? Should another Nutty Professor film be made? Has Eddie Murphy lost his edge? Speak on it!

