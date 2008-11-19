California’s Factor 5 Speaks on Superman Video Game

Factor 5’s Julian Eggerbrecht has spoken out on the heavily rumored Superman video game. Why is this important to you, The Urban Daily…? Because the Man of Steel hasn’t been given its dues since the Atari 2600.

With trouble brewing over at Brash Entertainment, Variety confirmed that the struggling studio was working with Lair developer Factor 5 on a Superman title. Eggerbrecht recently told MTV Multiplayer, “We are working on several projects, both multi-platform, as well as, single-platform titles for the Wii which you’ll hear a lot more about very soon.”

Every fan of the property – movies old or new, comic book, or TV – wants to play this game and if Factor 5 delivers the ultimate fantasy fulfillment then we can forget about this and this…

