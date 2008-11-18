Grieving Terrence Howard Speaks On Mother’s Passing

Terrence Howard recently posted a message via his MySpace blog concerning the loss of his mother who was dealt a losing blow in a battle with cancer in September.

“I know that I have been quiet, but I had a lot going on,” writes the 39-year-old actor. “But I am slowly pulling it together.”

The Oscar-nominated star of Hustle & Flow made an appearance Saturday at an FYE electronics store in Miami. According to the mourning actor, this is “the furthest that I have gone from home since my mom’s funeral last month.”

