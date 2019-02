Old school porn legend Vanessa Del Rio may have put a hurting on Bernie Mac while filming Soul Men, but after the jump check out some of the things she had to say about the late, great comic.

Still spicy and viral at the ripe-old age of 56, Del Rio retains that fire that made her an X-rated superstar back in the Betamax days. Soul Men co-star, Samuel L. Jackson, remembers Bernie pulling him aside on the set.

“He was like, ‘Man, she ’bout to kill me!” I said, “What?” “She’s jumping up and down and she’s just like buck-wild over there!”

Del Rio bursts out laughing when she’s told that story. But according to EURWeb.com, what she remembers most is not the “valveteen rub,” but what a gentleman Mac was as he spoke lovingly about his family.

“He was talking about his kids and about his dog and he just came across as such a wonderful and warm person,” Del Rio remembers. “We laughed a lot and I think that laughter is very sexy!”

Del Rio retired from hardcore work in 1986, but her appearance in Soul Men has increased a spark in her sexy merchandise – including her memoir, a racy coffee table book with the deliberately ironic title – 50 Years of Slighty Slutty Behavior.

