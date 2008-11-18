Soul Train’s “Don” Forced To Give Up The Guns

TMZ.com reported Monday that a judge ordered Don Cornelius to give up all of his guns following Friday’s charges in connection with two domestic incidents involving his wife.

“He was also hit with a protective order, limiting contact with his victim to just ‘peaceful contact,” the website said.

The former Soul Train host was charged with spousal battery, assault with a deadly weapon and dissuading a witness from making a police report. The 72-year-old boss was arrested and jailed last month after police were called to his Hollywood Hills home following a report of domestic dispute.

Currently free on $50,000 bail, Cornelius faces up to one year in prison for each of the five misdemeanor charges. He’s due back in court on December 4th.

What is the connection between black entertainers and guns? Will this play itself out in trial? Speak on it in the comment section!

