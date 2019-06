Chris Bridges is a name recognized all over Tinsel Town as one of the bright spots in Hollywood, but don’t forget… he can rap, too! Mr. Luva Luva links up with Brooklyn’s own Chris Rock for “Everybody Hates Chris” off of his newest album – Theater of the Mind.

Be sure to check out Ludacris’ new album Theater of the Mind due out in stores on November 24th.

[ione_audio align=”left”]

Also On The Urban Daily: