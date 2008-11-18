Snoop Dogg’s Home Evacuated Due To California Fires

California rapper, Snoop Dogg, his family and staff were among the 26,000 people forced to evacuate their homes on November 16th due to the Southern California fires.

Snoop told E! News, “My family had to be evacuated. It’s right in the area of where I live in, so I’m just praying for everybody, hopefully rain, and that firefighters get it done, trying to bring it to an end.”

The Doggfather was not at home when his family was forced to evacuate, but they’re cool and are seeking shelter with relatives.

The fire has already made its way across over 10,000 acres and spans Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernandino and Riverside counties.

Also On The Urban Daily: