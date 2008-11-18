Coldplay & Jay-Z Premiere New Video, “Lost+”

Coldplay has had the pleasure of getting a huge co-sign from the rap world’s uncontested God MC, Jay-Z. Together the collective remixed the song “Lost+” off of Viva la Vida and put together a video that you can check out after the jump.

With the release of Prospekt’s March EP only a week away, the updated video pretty much takes the original video of “Lost!” – recorded live at Chicago’s United Center and digitally adds Jigga to the performance via black-and-white television. You can watch the Hova-less version here.

Prospekt’s March features six new songs from the Viva sessions, plus two remixes. Meanwhile, Jay’s The Blueprint 3 will be arriving some time in early 2009.

Also On The Urban Daily: