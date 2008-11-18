Can Suge Beat His Beatdown Case?

The former CEO and scariest man in rap, Suge Knight, has officially been charged with three crimes by the Clark County Justice Court. Someone call up Tupac… Karma’s a mutha…

The charges stem from an alleged August beatdown of his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Knight faces two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth and hydrocodone) and one count misdemeanor battery.

The man also known as “Sugar” allegedly punched his girlfriend of three years, Melissa Isaac, in the back of the head while they were driving — and she in turn grabbed the wheel and forced the car into a curb.

Melissa fled from the car with Suge pursuing her and immediately Vegas police showed up and made the arrest. Things don’t bode well for the former Death Row man in charge as cops tell TMZ.com that they saw Suge kick the young lady in the head.

What in the world is wrong with Suge Knight? Got thoughts or answers? Speak on it in the comments section!

