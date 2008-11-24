David Banner Hosting Radio One’s Dirty Awards

On November 24, 2008 David Banner, Plies, Soulja Boy and many others will rock the Georgia International Convention Center for the 4th Annual Dirty Awards.

Last year’s awards were hosted by the beautiful former 106 & Park host, Free, and a who’s who of southern entertainment was in attendance. Soulja Boy, Bone Crusher, Yung Joc, Cee-Lo, Bun B and many others walked the red carpet while Gorilla Zoe, Playaz Circle, and Rocko took the stage.

