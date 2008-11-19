Zoe Saldana To Play Uhura In Star Trek Remake

Lost creator J.J. Abrams is the brains behind the new movie which reveals the secrets of Captain Kirk’s teen years and first years in Starfleet which finds him cuddling up to sexy Zoe Saldana – who plays Uhura.

In a steamy bedroom scene with the good captain, Zoe is not the only one who makes the most of her Star Trek screen time. Spock is played Zachary Quinto, his mother played by Winona Ryder gives way to the original Vulcan, Leonard Nimoy, to make an appearance.

The cast is rounded out by Simon Pegg as Scotty, Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk and Eric Bana putting in a great effort as Romulan Nero.

For fans new and old, this flick will be a must see and here at The Urban Daily, you can check out this trailer.

Star Trek will be in theaters on May 9th, 2009.

Also On The Urban Daily: