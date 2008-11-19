Brad Pitt Admits Lady Problems To Oprah

On a special episode of Oprah, Brad Pitt came by to share the ins and outs of his tabloid-headlining relationship and came across a startling revelation when it came down to him and the opposite sex.

“She’ll only answer to John,” Pitt hilariously admits to Oprah Winfrey on her program set to run today (Nov. 19th). “John or Peter… So it’s a Peter Pan thing,” he concedes. “We got to call her John. It’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.”

The star of the upcoming The Curious Case of Benjamin Button says it takes a half-hour just to get their six, yes… six… kids into the car. Sticking by his wifey, Pitt is behind Angelina Jolie’s militant stance on being prompt.Check your local listings to see when this hilarious episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show will be airing on your television.

Also On The Urban Daily: