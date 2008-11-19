CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentFilm

Have An Oscar Drink Courtesy Of Taraji P. Henson

Leave a comment

Bummed that the elections are over? Well, Variety has put together this cheat-sheet for you so when you commence your Oscar Night drinking games, you’ll be more than well-versed on who’s who!

Amy Adams

(“Doubt”)

Penelope Cruz

(“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”)

  • Previously Oscar nominated for “Volver.”
  • Reteams with “Volver” helmer Pedro Almodovar in next spring’s “Broken Embraces.”
  • Will be honored in December at the IFP’s Gotham Awards and in January at the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival.

Viola Davis

(“Doubt”)

Taraji Henson

(“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”)

  • No previous Oscar nomination.
  • Received critical acclaim for her performance in “Hustle and Flow” (2005) and has landed a three-episode arc on ABC’s “Eli Stone.”
  • Begrudgingly had to set aside her garage sale for an audition with “Button” helmer David Fincher.

Marisa Tomei

(“The Wrestler”)

Kate Winslet

(“The Reader”)

marisa tomei , oscars , Taraji P. Henson , the curious case of benjamin button , the wrestler

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close