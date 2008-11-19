Have An Oscar Drink Courtesy Of Taraji P. Henson

Bummed that the elections are over? Well, Variety has put together this cheat-sheet for you so when you commence your Oscar Night drinking games, you’ll be more than well-versed on who’s who!
Amy Adams
(“Doubt”)
- Previously Oscar nominated for “Junebug.”
- Says she never got over her stage fright when working with Streep on “Doubt.” Instead she says she “just had to learn to deal with it.”
- Appeared on several shows on the WB, including “Charmed,” “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Smallville.”
More than one option
- Previously Oscar nominated for “Volver.”
- Reteams with “Volver” helmer Pedro Almodovar in next spring’s “Broken Embraces.”
- Will be honored in December at the IFP’s Gotham Awards and in January at the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival.
More than one option
(“Doubt”)
- No previous Oscar nomination.
- Is a regular on primetime, appearing in such TV series as “CSI,” “Without a Trace,” “Brothers & Sisters” and “Law & Order: SVU.”
- Has appeared in four Steven Soderbergh films: “Traffic,” “Syriana,” “Out of Sight” and “Solaris.”
More than one option
More than one option
More than one option
More than one option
More than one option
(“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”)
- No previous Oscar nomination.
- Received critical acclaim for her performance in “Hustle and Flow” (2005) and has landed a three-episode arc on ABC’s “Eli Stone.”
- Begrudgingly had to set aside her garage sale for an audition with “Button” helmer David Fincher.
- Won an Oscar for “My Cousin Vinny” and was nominated for “In the Bedroom.”
- Her first credited role was in the 1984 Garry Marshall-directed pic “The Flamingo Kid.”
- Did voiceover work on “The Simpsons,” playing a movie star in love with Homer’s neighbor, Ned Flanders.
- “The Reader” marks the first time Winslet is working with fellow Brit Ralph Fiennes.
- Is the first actress to receive four Oscar nominations before turning 30 years old.
- Turned down the role that Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar for in “Shakespeare in Love.”
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily