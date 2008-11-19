Have An Oscar Drink Courtesy Of Taraji P. Henson

Bummed that the elections are over? Well, Variety has put together this cheat-sheet for you so when you commence your Oscar Night drinking games, you’ll be more than well-versed on who’s who!

Amy Adams

(“Doubt”)

Previously Oscar nominated for “Junebug.”

Says she never got over her stage fright when working with Streep on “Doubt.” Instead she says she “just had to learn to deal with it.”

Appeared on several shows on the WB, including “Charmed,” “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Smallville.”

Penelope Cruz

(“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”)

Previously Oscar nominated for “Volver.”

Reteams with “Volver” helmer Pedro Almodovar in next spring’s “Broken Embraces.”

Will be honored in December at the IFP’s Gotham Awards and in January at the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival.

Viola Davis

(“Doubt”)

Taraji Henson

(“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”)

No previous Oscar nomination.

Received critical acclaim for her performance in “Hustle and Flow” (2005) and has landed a three-episode arc on ABC’s “Eli Stone.”

Begrudgingly had to set aside her garage sale for an audition with “Button” helmer David Fincher.

Marisa Tomei

(“The Wrestler”)

Kate Winslet

(“The Reader”)

“The Reader” marks the first time Winslet is working with fellow Brit Ralph Fiennes.

Is the first actress to receive four Oscar nominations before turning 30 years old.

Turned down the role that Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar for in “Shakespeare in Love.”

