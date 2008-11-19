President-Elect Obama Appoints Black Attorney General

President-elect Barack Obama’s pick to be the nation’s top law dog could be a strong ally in the entertainment industry’s ongoing war on piracy.

Newsweek, CNN and the Associated Press all verified Variety’s reports of the job of Attorney General going to Eric H. Holder Jr., a former U.S. Attorney, as well as top Justice Department official in the Clinton Administration.

According to news reports, Obama has yet to make an announcement, as his aides were still canvassing Senate Republicans to gauge their reaction to Holder’s appointment. Having accepted the offer, Holder has become the first African American attorney general in U.S. history… if confirmed by the Senate.

But under Clinton, Holder oversaw federal efforts to combat “high-tech crime,” this being “the highest priorities for the Department of Justice” and Holder personally.

