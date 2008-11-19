X-Mas 2008: Top 5 Must-Have PS3 Games

The homie Quibian Salazar-Moreno over at The Examiner is in need of your attention. After the jump, you’ll know the top 5 must-have games to get for your child, that special someone… or yourself! Check it out.

Black Friday and all the holiday shopping festivities are right around the corner, so sit down and check out these got-to-get games for the Playstation 3. Most of them are out now, but be sure to double check via Amazon or GameStop:

5. Motorstorm: Pacific Rift – This is probably one of the best looking racing games on store shelves right now. The game is improved from the first one with more water, jungle and even some fire thrown in for good measure. There’s a nice collection of vehicles you’re able to ride ranging from motorcycles and ATVs to big rigs and monster trucks. If you like offroad racing and lots of mud, you can’t go wrong with this one.

4. Valkyria Chronicles – This is a tactical role playing game from Japan that it getting great ratings across the board. Even though it has a bit of a learning curve, the story is in-depth and the battle system is a unique turn-based scheme which gives the player control over individual units on the battlefield. The game is long and will keep you busy for hours. It’s well worth the $60.

3. Little Big Planet – Speaking of keeping you busy for hours, Little Big Planet seems like endless diversion. It’s a run-n-jumping game where not only do you get the levels that come with the game, but you also get to create your own and get access to the levels created by the hundreds of other players. Plus it’s one of the best looking games on the PS3.

Be sure to check out more from Quibian Salazar-Moreno’s top two picks at The Examiner!

