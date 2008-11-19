Slim (of 112) Goes Solo, Talks Bad Boy Then & Now

The first mistake you don’t want to make with Slim of 112 is to refer to his as formerly of 112. According to the group’s front man, 112 is going no where (no pun intended).

“112 is always forever. You know what I mean?,” says Slim who might want to consider a name change; one more appropriate for the grown man weight he’s picked up since the last 112 album in 2005. “There is no ill will between me and the guys, although I haven’t spoken to Mike in a while.”

Slim probably hasn’t spoken to founding member Michael Keith, because according to several published reports, Keith is declaring that the group disbanded after one of the less famous members stole a publishing check from he and Slim. On this matter Slim started to mince words.

“As far as the brand 112, no one person can control that brand. Only all four members can disband the group. So since all four members aren’t disbanding the group, 112 will always stand.”

Slim, who says he never wanted to put out a solo album, did just that with the release of Love’s Crazy –via Asylym– a set independent of his band mates and the famous Bad Boy stable where he once released four platinum albums as a member of 112.

“On this new album, you won’t hear a bunch of I’m sorries, take me back, I messed up kinda of lyrics. You’re gonna hear more solutions than anything. That’s just not my take on love period. I’m more optimistic than that,” says Slim.

Although Slim does admit that listeners might get a few “flashes” of 112 on his new solo set, this new joint is all him.

In the few years since the last 112 CD, Slim says that he has been keeping busy building his company M3 Productions, performing and believe it or not watching “Making The Band.”

“I’ve watched the show. And you know, with us, we had a more family oriented relationship with Puff. There was 112, Biggie, Faith, The Lox, Total. We were like family. Puff didn’t have to babysit us,” Slim defends.

And on the subject of Day26 Slim admits, “I’ve met them, they are a great bunch of guys, but are no comparison.”

Ouch!

Love’s Crazy which features appearances by Faith Evans, Ryan Leslie and Big Boi is in stores now.

Also On The Urban Daily: