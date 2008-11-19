Rashida Jones Joins Amy Poehler Comedy

According to Variety, NBC and producers anxiously continue to keep a tight lid on the Amy Poehler sitcom, but details have begun to leak out. Quincy Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones, is set to join the cast as Ann Logan.

In this Office spin-off, Logan is a nurse whose boyfriend has a strange injury. It’s just that that injury leads Jones’ character into the world populated by Poehler and Aziz Ansari.

Although rumors about Jones’ participation in the show have been flying for months, the Net had not confirmed her casting until now. Also for Jones, it marks a reunion with The Office exec producers Greg Daniels and Mike Schur, who are also behind the new Poehler skein.

Producers have yet to set a shoot date for the first episode, but Jones said that she is expected to report to work sometime in early 2009, but no definite date has been lined up yet. Word is that the show may be pushed to the Fall.

Also On The Urban Daily: