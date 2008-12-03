Mariah Carey & LL Cool J To Host Grammy Special

The Grammy Awards have switched up its format as LL Cool J, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift will serve as co-hosts of the first-ever, one-hour special to announce the 2008 nominations.

According to EURWeb.com, the event, to be held in Los Angeles at the Nokia Theatre, L.A. Live, will also serve as a grand opening ceremony for the new Grammy Museum, located inside of the venue.

Performers confirmed for the still-growing lineup list include B.B. King, The Foo Fighters, Celine Dion and John Mayer.

The “Grammy Nominations Concert: Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night” airs live Dec. 3 on CBS. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. The 51st Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 9.

Also On The Urban Daily: