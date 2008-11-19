What The Critics Are Saying About Sasha Fierce

Now that you’ve read The Urban Daily’s excellent review of Beyonce’s I Am…Sasha Fierce, see what other sites, magazines and blogs around the web are saying.

Alexis Petridis at The Guardian says:

“You have to be impressed by the ruthlessness with which “If I Were a Boy” homes in on its target market: it does everything to get the recently chucked member of the girls’-night-out party standing on the pub table and singing tearfully along, short of spiking her Bacardi Breezer. Elsewhere, though, they’ve come up with stuff such as Halo, a pallid rewrite of Rihanna’s Umbrella – same icy synths, same drivetime rock dynamic, same repetitive chorus

Rating: 3/5 Stars

Christian Hoard at Rollingstone.com says:

“Though some of the slow songs have thoroughly memorable tunes, the lyrics are full of bland self-affirmation and saggy lines like ‘You’re everything I thought you never were.'”

Rating: 3 ½ out of 5

Mariel Concepcion at Billboard.com says:

“It’s the classic, more timeless R&B songs on the “I Am” portion of the album that seem like a much-welcomed stretch for the singer…”

Rating: N/A

Sal Cinqueman at SlantMagazine.com says:

“I Am…Sasha Fierce is an admirable vie for artistic credibility (and for a last-ditch revival of the long-player format) but one that is muddled by the fact that the album is being offered in two configurations, a 16-track “deluxe” edition and an abbreviated “standard” edition, which reaches its vocal (if not emotional) climax within the first minute of its opening track and ends abruptly with a song about cell-phone porn.”

Rating: 3 Stars

Donald Gibson at Blogcritics.org says:

“In pensive songs of self-examination, Beyonce contemplates her demons as well as her desires with maturity and music to match. Amid an understated, folkish vibe of “Disappear,” she comes to terms with her own commitment issues, at one point conceding to a lost love, ‘I missed all the signs, one at a time / You were ready.'”

Rating: N/A

Glenn Gamboa at Newsday.com says:

“Beyoncé is clearly feeling more lovey-dovey and less bootylicious these days. Such ballads as “Halo” and “Broken-Hearted Girl” are light-years ahead of the sappy glop on “Dangerously in Love,” as B claims some Leona Lewis and One Republic territory for herself. They’re gorgeous radio-friendly fare, but not exactly distinctive.”

Rating: B

Brian at Concreteloop.com says:

” I assumed Sasha would be offering up a flurry of bombastic, techno-driven Europop sounds much like the leak, “Beautiful Nightmare,” which was retooled and renamed “Sweet Dreams” for the album. Instead, Beyonce taps into her more edgy, urban side on tracks like the Bangladesh-produced, Sean Garrett-penned ‘Diva,’ her stab at Lil’ Wayne’s boast and gloat, ‘A Millie.'”

Rating: N/A

Toya at Toyas-World.net says:

“You can give her a Mary Poppins song to sing and she will find a way to make that song contemporary, fresh and cool…”

Rating: 3/5

Leah Greenblatt at Entertainment Weekly.com says:

“The collection might have been better served had she edited it down to one disc, rather than belabor what ultimately seems like a marketing gimmick. And while fans will surely speculate, there’s little in the lyrics that feels more revealing than previous emotional fire-starters such as 2006’s ‘Ring the Alarm.'”

Rating: B+

