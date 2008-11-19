Al-Qaeda Message Condemns Obama

The racial tensions being felt in the U.S. is being challenged in an interesting set of events by Al-Qaeda. The second-in-command of the Islaminc militant network calls President-elect Barack Obama a betrayer.

In a message purportedly from Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda deputy accused US President-elect Barack Obama of betraying his Muslim roots.

He likened him to a “house slave” – who had chosen to align himself with the “enemies” of Islam.

Mr. Obama has said stomping out al-Qaeda “once and for all” will be a top priority during his administration.

On Sunday, he said capturing or killing Osama Bin Laden was “critical” to US security.

He has also promised to bolster the US presence in Afghanistan – a policy that would fail, said the al-Qaeda deputy.

The US said the message did not signal any increased threat against America.

SOURCE: BBC News

