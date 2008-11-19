CLOSE
Did You Watch “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Finale?

The first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have ended its first season, but after such a spirited reunion special, E! will surely bring this entertaining show back for another one.

The ladies came together in the spirit of love, friendship and reconciliation… Nah, not really, they came together for the drama, feuding and bickering!

Whether sharing a catty luncheon or feeling the stress of trying to achieve their dreams, the women kept themselves busy through the episode. Kim and Shereé bonded while NeNe glowered and DeShawn and Lisa kept things calm by venturing into the kitchen to cook some chicken.

