Diddy To Guest Star On CBS’s “CSI: Miami”

He told us all that he won’t stop and that he can’t stop… So, the actor/rapper/mogul known as Sean “Diddy” Combs will join the cast of CSI: Miami for a two-episode appearance set to air on CBS.

The Bad Boy founder will play a prosecutor who butts heads with Lt. Horatio Caine which is played by David Caruso. Diddy follows in the footsteps of fellow rap star Nelly, who had a recurring role this season on CSI: New York.

The rap mogul’s last television appearance was in the ABC movie A Raisin in the Sun.

