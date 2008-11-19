NBC Makes Nice With Black People With New Show

Making Friends With Black People is the basis of a buddy comedy show about the state of race relations in the U.S. that’s being developed as a sitcom for NBC.

Variety reports that, executive producers of CW’s The Game, will write the script and executive produce the project.

The book’s author, Nick Adams, hopes the show can capitalize on how the election of Barack Obama as the country’s first African American president has changed the nation’s dialogue on race.

“From time to time, race bubbles up in the consciousness of the country and then dissipates,” said Adams. “Now, with Obama, people are talking about race a lot more. We hope to capitalize on that and not let the dialogue die down. … It seemed like a good opportunity to strike while the iron is hot.”

Making Friends will center on two guys — one African-American and one white — who become close friends, but who don’t necessarily see things the same way. Adams, a standup comic, wrote the book as a humorous look at how people dance around issues of race. He’ll serve as a co-producer on the project, while Industry’s Dianne Fraser and Eryn Brown will be co-exec producers.

