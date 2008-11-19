Prince Sued Over His ‘3121’ Perfume

Universal and Prince are being sued for breach-of-contract by the makers of his 3121 fragrance for failing to help market the product as both parties had agreed.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in New York, Revelations Perfume and Cosmetics Inc. claims it spent $2.5 million on the product and agreed to pay Universal half of profits made from sales of the perfume. According to the company, Universal and Prince have not participated in promotions since the fragrance was launched in July 2007.

Universal spokesman Peter LoFrumento calls the claims “completely without merit.”

