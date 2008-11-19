Jesse Jackson Wants To Start Over With Obama

On a visit in Baltimore’s Bethel AME Church on Sunday (November 16th), Reverend Jesse Jackson said that the election of Obama is cause for celebration, but that “substance” must follow.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Jackson told churchgoers his relationship with Obama was a good one, despite a highly publicized remark caught by microphones in which he said he wanted to castrate him for “talking down to black people” when calling for black fathers to take more responsibility for their families.

He said Obama’s presidency “represents a chance to start over,” The Sun reported, and expressed concerns that outgoing Bush administration may cause economic harm by backing ill-conceived taxpayer bailouts for the financial industry.

Instead, Jackson called for help for the ailing U.S. auto industry and for urban and rural restructuring to end racial injustice, the newspaper said.

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

