Don Cheadle Inks First-Look Deal

Crescendo Productions – owned and operated by Don Cheadle – has just signed a two-year first-look deal with Overture Films.

Crescendo’s projects include the documentary Darfur Now and a Miles Davis biopic that’s in development.

The shingle, also headed by Cheadle’s partners Lenore Zerman and Kay Liberman, will remain in offices outside Overture’s Beverly Hills headquarters, but will work closely with Overture CEO Chris McGurk and chief operating officer Danny Rosett.

Cheadle’s connections to McGurk and Rosett also pre-date the first-look deal, as his film Hotel Rwanda was co-distributed by MGM while the pair headed the studio

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

