Kamaal the Abstract links up with acclaimed director, Rik Cordero, for this WORLD PREMIERE video that dropped over at Three21Media.com. After the jump is the video…

Previously: ‘Q-Tip Plays A Guitar Hero On The Renaissance’

The Renaissance dropped to widespread fanfare on November 4th and this video entitled “Renaissance Rap” finds Q-Tip still on his 1’s and 2’s behind the M-I-C. Don’t believe me? You be the judge!

Also On The Urban Daily: