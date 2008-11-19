T.I. Will Testify In Murder Trial

Rapper, TI, is set to testify this Friday in the murder case of his friend and assistant, Philant Johnson. 35-year-old Hosea Thomas is charged with killing Philant Johnson in May of 2006, during a fight after a TI performance in Cincinatti that spilled into the highway.

A gun battle on the highway led to Philant Johnson being killed and four other members being injured. One member of TI’s entourage will testify today. TI also has to serve a year in jail early next year for weapons charges.

