50 Cent Plays Gangster In U.K. Flick (Surprise, Surprise)

Talk about typecasting. According to Billboard.com 50 Cent plays a ruthless loan shark in the London gangland movie Dead Man Running, which began shooting today (Nov. 19).

Also cast are Brenda Blethyn (“Secrets And Lies”) Tamer Hassan (“Layer Cake”), Danny Dyer (“The Business”), and Monet Mazur (“Stoned”).

Writer/director Alex de Rakoff’s script details the story of an ex-con trying to go straight who is given 24 hours to raise $150,000 to pay off 50 Cent’s loan shark or become a “dead man running.”

Read more about this HERE at Billboard.com.

