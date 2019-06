Cocktails aren’t for everybody, and the list of reasons for that is a mile long. Soda adds calories, juices don’t make you as drunk as you could be (now, that’s just a lie), and a lot of guys think cocktails are only for women, anyway. But some folks, like me, just enjoy the taste of pure, ungirlified drink every now and again. And for those of you who do, too, here are a few brand suggestions to try on your next trip to the bar.