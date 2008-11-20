Come Enjoy The Great American Smokeout!

Thousands of smokers will be clearing their lungs today during the Great American Smokeout. Last year, twenty-two million people tried to kick the habit and with more cessation tools available, success rates are rising.

The smokers and those who are helping others to quit smoking celebrate during this 33rd annual event. The American Cancer Society that has inauguration the Great American Smokeout in 1976 in a new release says smoking compromises the quality of life even in the old age.

According to The American Cancer Society, “University of Helsinki researchers followed a group of 1658 men for 26 years, and found that those who smoked 20 or more cigarettes a day (heavy smokers) had far more difficulty later in life than non-smokers, even if they quit smoking during the study period. Never-smokers, meanwhile, lived 10 years longer and enjoyed a better quality-of-life in their later years than heavy smokers.”

SOURCE: EMaxHealth.com

