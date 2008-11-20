Georgia Rapper In Jail After Rhyming About Crime

They say that crime pays, but for Rico Todriquez Wright, rap was his hustle. According to the Associated Press though, Wright decided to rap about a man he shot twice in September 2006.

After describing the shooting in song, Wright also called out his victim’s name – Chad Blue. The new evidence landed the would-be rapper in prison for the next 20 years.

Blue, 28, told the police that he had known Wright before the shooting, but mentioned that they weren’t on good terms. He testified that Wright’s friends egged him on as he chased and shot Blue in the thigh and groin.

He later told police that he recognized Wright’s voice on a CD, where the rapper said “Chad Blue knows how I shoot.”

In addition to a sentence of 20 years for two counts of aggravated assault, Wright will spend another 20 years on probation.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

