Want A Record Deal? Better Warn-A-Brotha

According to Hypebot.com Warner Music Group (home to T.I., P.Diddy, and others) has announced that all new artists deals will be 360 Deals. Translation? More broke rappers.

Warner Music Group head Edgar Bronfman Jr. told attendees at last week’s Web 2.0 Summit that all new artist contracts at WMG will be 360 deals. Silicon Valley blog TechCrunch went on to report that 1/3 of the artists currently signed to the label were already working under this kind of comprehensive arrangement which can involve label control of revenue from publishing, web sites, merchandise, touring and all other aspects of the artist’s career.

Sounds like they are tapping into the tour money and merch that are the lifeblood of many artists. Do they still get the box of Newports and Puma sweats?

Also On The Urban Daily: