Sean Bell’s Family Meets With Prosecutors

The family members of Sean Bell had their first ever meeting with federal prosecutors on Tuesday (November 18th), nearly two years after Bell died in a hail of 50 bullets fired by undercover cops outside the Queens, NY nightclub – Kalua.

The officers who killed the unarmed father, set to get married the next day, were later cleared of state criminal charges.

“Justice was never served in this case,” family attorney Michael Hardy told WPIX.com. “We still want justice for Sean.”

The family has been pushing for the Justice department to bring civil rights charges against the officers. After their first meeting with federal prosecutors, the family now believes that it is possible.

In a statement, Rev. Al Sharpton said he believes today’s meeting is “a sign that the federal government has begun to seriously look into the egregious denial of the civil rights of Sean Bell, Joseph Guzman, and Trent Benefield.”

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

Also On The Urban Daily: