Dallas Austin Divorces Atlanta ‘Housewife’

Critically acclaimed producer/songwriter, Dallas Austin, is now downplaying his association with Kim Zolciak of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Austin has been shown several times in the series meeting with Zolciak about her music plans and even working with her in the studio. But the artist posted a message on his MySpace page that aims to set the record straight.

“We are not doing a song, we are not doing an album … that was only for television!” Austin wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow Atlanta Housewife Sheree Whitfield tells the New York Daily News that she remains “100 percent” devoted to developing her debut fashion line, She by Sheree.

“It’s for today’s modern woman,” she says. “The pieces will be classic, sexy [and] look feminine and with a strong emphasis on dresses.”

Tuesday’s season finale featured Sheree getting some advice by Mychael Knight, a finalist on Bravo’s “Project Runway,” after her launch party for the line ended up being held without any of the completed fashions on display.

She admits that the line, which is inspired by the women in her family, is “still kind of a work in progress.”

Despite its infancy, She by Sheree has already attracted plenty of attention from “Housewives” fans who are impatiently awaiting its launch. Whitfield and She by Sheree were among the top 10 most Googled items last week after the show’s second-to-last episode.

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

