Henry Simmons In Lifetime Original Film

Henry Simmons (Madea’s Family Reunion) has been cast opposite Ed Begley Jr., Tyne Daly, Linda Emond, Joan Allen and Jeremy Irons in the Lifetime original biopic, Georgia O’Keeffe.

The film from Sony Pictures TV follows the 20-year love affair between the American artist (Allen) and photographer Alfred Stieglitz (Irons). Simmons portrays writer Jean Toomer, with whom she has an affair later in her life.

Begley plays Alfred’s brother, Lee, a doctor who examines Georgia after she faints and years later when she suffers a breakdown. Daly is set as artist Mabel Dodge Stern, a friend of Georgia’s who lives in New Mexico. Emond plays Georgia’s friend Beck, with whom she travels on her life-changing trip to New Mexico.

Bob Balaban is directing the movie, set to premiere in third-quarter 2009.

SOURCE: EURWeb.com

