Pacman Jones Finishes Rehab

Suspended Dallas Cowboys cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is done with the inpatient portion of his NFL-ordered alcohol treatment and has returned to Texas, where he hopes to soon rejoin the team.

Jones’ attorney, Worrick Robinson, said the player is handling personal matters while waiting for Commissioner Roger Goodell to determine if Jones will be reinstated and be able to play again this season or in the future.

“He’s using this time to focus on himself and focus on his priorities, which is to stay committed to the program he started,” Robinson told the Associated Press. “He’s re-establishing his life in Dallas with this program being a priority.”

Jones was suspended indefinitely last month for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The commissioner said then that the suspension would be a minimum of four games and that he would evaluate the situation after that time. The fourth game was Sunday, and Jones took part in a program in the Boston area during the month while he wasn’t playing.

Robinson said there has “not been any timetable for when a decision will be made by the commissioner.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he would welcome Adam Jones back to the team if he’s reinstated and didn’t expect it to be a distraction if the player returned.

“No, not if he’s adhering to the kind of things that he has to address,” the owner said. “He was a hard worker, hard practicer and certainly contributed positively to our team. So I don’t consider him a distraction.”

