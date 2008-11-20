‘Old Boy’ Will Smith Gives Out Thanksgiving Turkeys

I Am Legend star, Will Smith, is fielding talks with the film’s co-writer – Mark Protosevich – to pen the remake of Old Boy which is being developed with director Steven Spielberg.

As previously reported, DreamWorks is currently securing the remake rights to the 2003 Korean film about a man’s mysterious kidnapping, 15-year imprisonment and feverish quest for revenge upon being released.

Protosevich has also written “Poseidon” and “The Cell,” and he worked on “Thor” for Marvel Studios. His screenplay for “Legend” helped the film earn $584 million in revenue worldwide.

Smith, meanwhile, was in Miami recently for a charity screening of his latest film, “Seven Pounds,” in which he plays a man who does remarkable things for seven strangers. In keeping with the movie’s theme, Smith also donated 300 turkeys to the needy.

“Seven Pounds” arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

