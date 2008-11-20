Jamie Foxx’s “Soloist” Now Due Out In April 2009

According to Paramount and Dreamworks, the Jamie Foxx-Robert Downey Jr. drama The Soloist will now be released on April 24th instead of March 13th, marking the second time the project has been pushed back.

Dreamworks was caught off guard last month when Paramount announced at the 11th hour it was moving the film’s release date from this year to March 13. The Joe Wright-directed movie had an original release date of Nov. 21.

In the April 24 slot, Soloist will open one week before the official start of the summer box office, which is primetime for movie-going.

Based on a series of articles by Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez, the film tells follows the dream of a homeless schizophrenic (Foxx) to play at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

