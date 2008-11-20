112’s Q. Parker Addresses Group Breakup Rumors

Q. Parker of the group 112 was on Atlanta’s WVEE-V103 this week to address former member Michael Keith’s allegations that the group disbanded due to mistrust amongst the quartet.

Previously: ‘Slim (of 112) Goes Solo, Talks Bad Boy Then & Now’

Without naming names, Keith told EUR’s Lee Bailey that he and Marvin “Slim” Scandrick fell out with another member of the band over a mishandling of funds – which left either Quinnes Parker or Daron Jones as the alleged guilty party.

“I had to leave because I found out that a certain member of the group took my publishing check,” Keith told Bailey in October. “It was made clear that it was intended for myself and another member, Slim.”

During his interview on WVEE, Q directly addressed Mike’s accusation of theft.

“It comes down to something very simple,” he said. “As recently as last week we went to court about this very topic and I was exonerated.”

“All of the guys from 112 are like my brothers, and I have nothing but love for them,” he added. “I may not agree with what Mike is saying, but I respect his right to speak his mind.”

As for Mike’s statement that he left the group, Q said, “If 112 is broken up, its news to me. We have been doing shows over the last year; as recent as last weekend!”

Added Parker, “I agree with Mike on a lot of the things he says. This group is like a marriage, a family, and when there are problems in the family, you work together to try and resolve that. I wish that was something Mike would do.”

